Democracy Day: Uba Sani grants clemency to 97 Kaduna inmates

KADUNA State Governor Uba Sani has granted clemency to 97 inmates as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

The governor announced the decision during a ceremony at the Kaduna State Correctional Centre on Friday, describing the move as a demonstration of justice, compassion and the belief in second chances.

The clemency followed recommendations by the Kaduna State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy and was exercised under the governor’s constitutional powers.

According to Sani, the beneficiaries received outright release, sentence commutation and payment of fines, depending on their cases.

“While justice must be upheld, we must never lose sight of the transformative power of redemption and the profound impact of second chances,” he said.

The governor urged the freed inmates to embrace lawful conduct, show genuine repentance and become productive members of society.

” To those being released this moment signifies not only the gift of freedom but also a profound responsibility. It is an invitation to embrace genuine repentance, engage in lawful conduct, and contribute meaningfully to society as responsible citizens. I urge you to seize this opportunity to become agents of positive change within your families and communities”.

Sani also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders to support the reintegration of the former inmates and give them opportunities to rebuild their lives.

He said reintegration remains critical to reducing repeat offences, strengthening communities and improving public safety.

The governor commended the judiciary, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Legal Aid Council, security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional institutions and members of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy for their roles in the exercise.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a justice system that balances accountability with mercy and offers rehabilitated offenders a pathway back into society.

The ICIR also reported on Friday that the Borno State Government reintegrated 3,740 repentant Boko Haram members into society.