Doctors threaten strike, N1bn lawsuit against EFCC over hospital raid in Akwa Ibom

THE Nigerian Medical Association has threatened to file a N1 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged assault of a senior doctor during a raid by the commission at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

The association said the planned legal action followed what it described as physical, emotional, professional and institutional harm caused by EFCC operatives during the operation carried out at the hospital on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency had reportedly visited the hospital while investigating a fraud case involving a suspect receiving treatment at the facility. According to the EFCC, its operatives were there to verify a medical report submitted by the suspect and later approached the hospital’s Chief Medical Director after encountering resistance during enquiries.

The commission maintained that its officers withdrew peacefully and did not disrupt activities within the hospital.

However, the NMA gave a different account of the incident.

Addressing journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom NMA, Aniekan Peter, a professor, accused masked EFCC operatives of attacking Eyo Ekpe, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the hospital.

He said, “We observed that Prof Eyo Ekpe was apprehended within the premises of UUTH by masked EFCC operatives who physically assaulted him, beat him to the point of bleeding, handcuffed him alongside other doctors and hospital staff who attempted to intervene.”

The NMA leader also alleged that he was affected during the operation while trying to seek clarification from the officers.

“Professor Peter, Akwa Ibom NMA chairman, was shoved and exposed to teargas when he approached the scene seeking clarification from the operatives,” he said.

The association described hospital premises as a sacred environment that should not be subjected to violent security operations. It further condemned the raid, calling it “barbaric, degrading, inhuman and a gross violation of the sanctity of the hospital environment.”

Reading a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting of the association, the Assistant Secretary of the NMA, Dr Unyime Ndoh, announced that the body had resolved to take legal action against the EFCC.

“We shall institute a legal action against the EFCC with a demand for damages in the sum of N1 billion for the physical, emotional, professional and institutional damages caused,” the communiqué stated.

The statement, endorsed by the NMA chairman in the state and its secretary, Ighorodje Edesiri, added that doctors would withdraw services until their demands were met. The demands include a public apology to the affected doctors as well as the identification and prosecution of officers involved in the operation.

The association also stated that there was no formal invitation extended to Ekpe or the NMA leadership before the raid took place.

In addition, the NMA announced that its members would suspend medical services to EFCC personnel and their relatives pending the resolution of the dispute.