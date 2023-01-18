30.1 C
Abuja

Earth Journalism Network offers 2023 ocean media initiative story grants

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Earth journalism network
Earth journalism network
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

EARTH Journalism Network is inviting applications to its 2023 Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants themed, ‘Reporting on Marine Pollution’

The grants will support the production of in-depth stories on the sources and impacts of different forms of marine pollution and solutions to curb them.

EJN says story ideas that focus on marine pollution – its sources, impacts on ecosystems and marine species; and ongoing efforts to curb and regulate sources of marine pollution will be eligible.

Journalists may explore the impacts of improper waste disposal, agricultural runoff, drilling for oil and gas, mining, shipping, and other anthropogenic activities that are contributing to these crises.

Stories should highlight research and initiatives, either proposed or in effect, to curb the impacts of marine pollution. Solutions stories should explore policy and governance measures at the local, national and international levels while highlighting the challenges inherent in addressing these issues.

EJN will be offering up to eight grants of approximately $1,200 each.

The organisers say they aim to support the production of stories that raise awareness about marine pollution and drive conversation among communities and policymakers at the local, national, and regional levels, and are particularly interested in cross-border collaborations and stories.

- Advertisement -

Applications are open to journalists working in any medium (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with professional reporting experience and a history of covering ocean issues.

Applications are encouraged from freelance reporters and staff from all types of media organizations – international, national, local, and community-based.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 13, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Cross River govt sacks 12 school principals, suspends six others over corruption

THE Cross River State government has sacked 12 school principals and suspended six others...
Human Rights

Police deny sit-at-home order in Southeast 

  THE Nigeria Police have denied knowledge of the sit-at-home order across states in the...
National News

Gov Umahi inaugurates commission of enquiry into Ebonyi killings

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has inaugurated a nine-man commission of enquiry...
Crime

Nursing mother jailed six years for drug trafficking

THE FEDERAL High Court, Lagos, has convicted and jailed a nursing mother, Fatimah Adeoye,...
Opinion

Naira redesign and withdrawal limits: questionable policy and bad timing

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Allegheny College THE Central Bank of Nigeria launched new banknotes in November...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Cross River govt sacks 12 school principals, suspends six others over corruption

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.