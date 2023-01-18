Earth Journalism Network offers 2023 ocean media initiative story grants

EARTH Journalism Network is inviting applications to its 2023 Ocean Media Initiative Story Grants themed, ‘Reporting on Marine Pollution’

The grants will support the production of in-depth stories on the sources and impacts of different forms of marine pollution and solutions to curb them.

EJN says story ideas that focus on marine pollution – its sources, impacts on ecosystems and marine species; and ongoing efforts to curb and regulate sources of marine pollution will be eligible.

Journalists may explore the impacts of improper waste disposal, agricultural runoff, drilling for oil and gas, mining, shipping, and other anthropogenic activities that are contributing to these crises.

Stories should highlight research and initiatives, either proposed or in effect, to curb the impacts of marine pollution. Solutions stories should explore policy and governance measures at the local, national and international levels while highlighting the challenges inherent in addressing these issues.

EJN will be offering up to eight grants of approximately $1,200 each.

The organisers say they aim to support the production of stories that raise awareness about marine pollution and drive conversation among communities and policymakers at the local, national, and regional levels, and are particularly interested in cross-border collaborations and stories.

Applications are open to journalists working in any medium (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with professional reporting experience and a history of covering ocean issues.

Applications are encouraged from freelance reporters and staff from all types of media organizations – international, national, local, and community-based.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 13, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.