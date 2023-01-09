33.1 C
East-West Center hosts webinar on China's covid policy

Blessing Otoibhi
The Next Phase of the Global COVID Pandemic
THE East-West Center is inviting registrations for its webinar on the topic, “China: The Next Phase of the Global COVID Pandemic”, scheduled for January 12.

The webinar is part of the Center’s China Seminar series.

In the virtual seminar, Dr. Tim Brown, senior fellow in the Research Program at the East-West Center, will review the current approach to COVID being taken in China and explore how it differs from the approaches taken in other countries.

The webinar will also explore the likely consequences of this uncontrolled spread and its potential implications for the global pandemic.

Journalists interested in covering the recent developments of China’s COVID policy can register for a webinar.

Registration is rolling. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

