El-Rufai’s release for mother’s burial sparks legal debate

FORMER Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was released from detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday following the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

The late matriarch reportedly passed away in Cairo, Egypt, after a brief illness.

The former governor was released on administrative bail to allow him to bury his mother.

However, the ICPC’s decision has been questioned by prominent Nigerians, including lawyer Inibehe Effiong and senior journalist Richard Akinola.

In a post on Facebook, Effiong queried: “A person who’s remanded by an order of a court cannot be released legally without recourse to the court. ICPC Nigeria, can you clarify the procedure adopted in this case? El-Rufai’s motion for bail is slated for Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

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The ICIR reported that the ICPC arraigned El-Rufai, and one Joel Adoga before the Federal High Court in Kaduna over alleged money laundering and corruption-related offences earlier this week. The 10-count charge, marked FHC/KD/73/2026, was filed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Kaduna Judicial Division. According to the charge sheet dated March 18, 2026, the ICPC accused El-Rufai of unlawfully taking possession of N289.8 million as severance allowance on two occasions in September 2020 and January 2023, bringing the total to about N579 million, far above the legally entitled sum of about N20 million. Among others, the commission alleged that the former governor reasonably ought to have known that the funds formed part of the proceeds of unlawful acts, including corruption, thereby violating provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. El-Rufai’s arrest, detention, mounting allegations El-Rufai’s arrest followed an earlier invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he reportedly presented himself on February 16 over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure between 2015 and 2023. In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and recommended investigation by anti-corruption agencies. El-Rufai, who was initially granted bail after spending two nights in EFCC custody, was subsequently re-arrested by security operatives. A Federal High Court in Abuja later declined to entertain his bail application, ruling that it was premature until he is formally arraigned. Some Nigerians, including his allies in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), namely former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi had urged the EFCC to charge him in court after describing his arrest and detention as politically motivated. Tinubu, others mourn former governor’s mother’s passing

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu condoled with the family.

He said, “I commiserate with Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on the passing of his beloved mother,” adding that “the loss of a mother is a deeply painful experience.

“As someone who has also lost a mother, I share your grief and understand the depth of your loss.”

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani are among other influential Nigerians who have commiserated with the embattled governor.

“I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care. At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss.

“My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss,” he wrote on his Facebook page.