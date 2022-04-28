European Journalism Centre organises News Impact Summit

— 1 min read

THE News Impact Summit Organised by the European Journalism Centre and Google News Initiative, is inviting registrations for its summit which will focus on storytelling, themed “The Future of Editorial.”

The programme is slated for October 6, 2022.

Local and international media experts will gather to celebrate editorial innovation in journalism and reimagine the future of news together.

Journalists around the world interested in editorial innovation can attend the News Impact Summit taking place in Prague.

The initiative will include inspirational talks and dynamic conversations, along with networking opportunities and hands-on sessions.

Some of the topics for discussion will explore new digital tools that are available, formats to tell new complex stories, and how storytelling can fight misinformation and disinformation.

The in-person event is free.

The organisers say, “Since 2014, the European Journalism Centre has organised 34 News Impact Summits”.

The Summits have inspired communities of journalists and media organisations in 27 cities in 18 countries across Europe and the Middle East, featuring 400+ speakers from leading international news organisations.

Registration is ongoing. Interested applicants can apply here.