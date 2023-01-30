37.3 C
Abuja

Fallen container: Sanwo-Olu orders probe

Vincent Ufuoma
Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State PHOTO: Vanguard
LAGOS State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the fallen container incident that led to the death of not less than eight people in the Ojuelegba area of the state on Sunday.

The governor gave the order in a statement issued by Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

While sympathising with the families of those who died in the incident, he promised a thorough investigation by the state government to avert a future occurrence of such incident.

“The accident will be thoroughly investigated so as to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents,” he said.

“We are working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to install vehicle/truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the bridge.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and pray that the Almighty God will strengthen them at this difficult time.”

He noted that the government would continue to implement its Transport Master Plan, which has safety strategies that would ensure that roads are safer in the state.

Meanwhile, another container has reportedly fallen in the Dopemu area of state on Monday morning.

According to Punch newspaper, a tweep, who shared the video said his sister recorded the scene on her way to work.

“January 30, 2023. My sister, on her way to the office before Tower company going to Iyana Ipaja.”

It was also confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

The agency said that the fallen 40-feet container occupied 90 per cent of the road.

“A 40ft container laden truck fell at Sawmill inward Dopemu under bridge, it’s occupying 90 per cent of road. Our men are on ground doing the needful as effort is on for recovery,” the agency was quoted saying.

Vincent Ufuoma
