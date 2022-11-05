32.1 C
False claim circulates that UI lecturer rewarded ten students with $100 each

Raji Olatunji
A screenshot of the claim that a UI lecturer gave $100 to punctual students
A blog post has gone viral with the claim that a lecturer at the University of Ibadan gave $100 each to ten students of the institution who attended his first class.

The report, published by CorrectNG on October 25, 2022, has stirred reactions from netizens.

Screenshot of the viral report that a UI lecturer rewarded 10 students with $100 each.

The report, archived here, was shared on the Facebook page of the news blog, Correct Bro, and has since garnered over 6,900 likes, more than 900 comments and 69 shares as of Saturday, October 29, 2022.

According to the report, a UI lecturer, identified as Dr Bisi in the Faculty of Arts, rewarded ten students with 100 dollars each for showing up in his first class since the suspension of the eight-month-old strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“Dr Bisi, who is in the art department, called for lectures, but when he reached the hall, he saw only 10 students.

“He then handed each of them a $100, and they decided to take photos of the rare unexpected moment,” part of the report authored by Henry Iheanacho read.

THE CLAIM

A University of Ibadan lecturer rewards ten students with $100 each for attending his class.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

The UI lecturer, a doctor,  Bisi Olawuyi, debunked the claim via his Twitter handle, @bisiolawuyi, after the report went viral on social media.

“My attention has been drawn to a tweet circulating that I gave $100 each to 10 students. This is not in any way true. Please kindly disregard. Thank you,” his tweet read.

When contacted for further clarification, Dr Bisi told The FactCheckHub that the show of dollar notes was a prank by his students to get other students who were not present to come to the class.

“Nothing like that happened, sir. It was a prank by students trying to get other students to come to class,” Dr Bisi said.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the UI lecturer, Dr Bisi Olawuyi, rewarded ten students with $100 each for attending his class is FALSE; the lecturer confirmed that it was a prank by some students who wanted to get the attention of other students to return to class.

This is republished from the FactCheckHub; read the original here 

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

