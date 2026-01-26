NUT shuts FCT primary, secondary schools. orders teachers to join workers’ strike

PUBLIC primary and secondary schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to shut down immediately following a directive by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) ordering its members to join the ongoing strike by the FCTA workers.

The Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) gave the directive as contained in a communiqué signed by the FCT NUT Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Shafas, Margaret Jethro, and Ibukun Adekeye, respectively.

The union said the decision followed a directive by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) instructing all its affiliates in the FCT to comply with the strike.

“All teachers in FCT primary and secondary schools are to stay away from classrooms starting Monday,” part of the communiqué read.

“In pursuit of justice and to demonstrate our collective resolve, we must stand together. A people united can never be defeated,” the union said.

The NUT added that it would continue to engage with relevant authorities until all outstanding issues affecting teachers are resolved, urging members to remain disciplined during the strike.

The ICIR reported that the strike followed a directive issued by JUAC President, Rifkatu Iortyer, and Secretary, Abdullahi Saleh, dated January 8, ordering workers across all cadres to withdraw their services from Monday, January 19, in protest against what they called the government’s continued neglect of their demands.

The union said an earlier ultimatum issued on January 7 had elapsed without meaningful engagement from the authorities.

According to the JUAC, key grievances include the non-payment of outstanding promotion arrears, delays in the conduct and release of promotion exercises, and what they described as the continued extension of service for retired directors and permanent secretaries, a practice they said was blocking career progression for serving officers.

The workers also accused the administration of failing to remit statutory deductions, including pension contributions and National Housing Fund payments, warning that the situation could jeopardise the future welfare of affected staff.

JUAC further expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as largely unsuccessful and alleging that a significant number of its members were adversely affected.

It condemned the handling of the 2024 promotion examinations, describing the exercise as deeply flawed and largely unsuccessful.

On Monday, the striking workers, backed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), picketed the Nigeria Industrial Court in Abuja.

They also reportedly attempted to block the motorcade of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who allegedly escaped through the FCTA’s back gate.