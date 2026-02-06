FG earmarks N300bn for Maitama maintenance, as Kuje school water projects get N140m

THE Federal Government earmarked N300 billion for the maintenance of Maitama 2 District infrastructure in its 2026 budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

It also has another N140 million allocation for solar-powered motorised boreholes in selected primary schools in Kuje Area Council.

The total proposed capital budget for the FCT is estimated at N460,737 billion with major focus on urban infrastructure, particularly in districts like Maitama and Maitama II, which together account for a disproportionately large share of the total budget.

It proposed the extension of inner southern expressway within the FCC at N35 billion; provision of infrastructure to Maitama II district N35 billion ;provision of pedestrian access control at interchanges in the FCC, an ongoing project, at N6.3 billion; full scope development of FCT highway 105 (Kuje road) from Airport Expressway to OSEX, with spur at Kyami District at N7 billion; construction of 30 kilometre road across six area councils at N10.5 billion; and Abuja metrolight rail – 5.7 kilometre extension, currently ongoing, at N31,3 billion.

Others include the settlement of residential and office accommodation rent for international organisations in the nation’s capital at N437 million; and provision of satellite towns water projects at N35 billion.

The magnitude of funds going into projects in elite districts in the nation’s capital has drawn criticism from residents, civil society groups and development watchers who argue that it underscores deep inequalities in how public funds are distributed in Nigeria’s capital.

While Maitama’s infrastructure receives hundreds of billions of naira, basic facilities in rural and peri-urban centres remain underfunded, like the solar-powered motorised boreholes in Kuje primary schools, a vital project for providing clean water to children and surrounding communities receive N140 million.



The ICIR further reports that while a chunk of the budget is allocated to projects in the city centre, there have been concerns over infrastructure deficits in FCT’s satellite towns and rural communities, where access to clean water, well-maintained roads and reliable electricity are unavailable.

Residents of communities like Gaube and Kaido-Tsoho have raised concerns about poor road conditions in their areas and lack of basic amenities that impact lives, health outcomes and economic activity outside the city centre. Even though many of these facilities are what the FCT Administration, through the Minister, Nyesom Wike, should provide, several communities remain in dearth of them.

Critics say the FG’s budget for the FCT reveals a political choice to prioritise the comfort and appeal of the city centre over essential services for the broader population, where urban elites benefit from massive road upgrades and extensive maintenance projects, while rural districts that need basic infrastructure like school water systems receive little support.

The ICIR reported how the city has been overwhelmed with filth, and how criminals have continued to unleash mayhem on residents.