FG suspends Arik Air

THE federal government has ordered immediate suspension of Arik Air operations.

The order was issued by the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday, July 30.

Although the minister did not state the reason for the suspension, the chief executive officer of Arik Air, Roy Ilegbodu said the decision was a ‘disastrous’ and ‘unjust’ move which came without prior warning, adding that it would have ripple effects on the company and the country’s economy.

“The management of Arik Air (in receivership) is dismayed by the sudden order issued by the honourable Minister of Aviation to ground our aircraft. This decision, made without warning or consultation, has serious repercussions for our valued passengers, dedicated employees, and the broader Nigerian economy”, he said.

Ilegbodu also said the decision would leave passengers stranded and inflate the already high cost of travels in the country.

“Our priority has always been to connect people and facilitate commerce, especially on critical domestic routes. The grounding of our fleet disrupts these vital services, leaving passengers stranded and inflating already high travel costs. This decision hurts everyday Nigerians who rely on our flights for business, family, and essential activities.”