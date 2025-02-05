FG unveils national broadband initiative to improve internet access

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN), a policy initiative to expand internet access nationwide and meet the 70 per cent broadband penetration target for 2025.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, unveiled the initiative on Tuesday, February 4 in Lagos State.

Tijani was represented by the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, at the launch.

He said the new policy would enhance broadband penetration in the country.

The NBAN aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) and the Strategic Blueprint from the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

It is aimed to expand broadband penetration currently at 44 per cent as of December 2024 and which had grown from six per cent in 2015.

The initiative targets key sectors, including schools, healthcare facilities, religious centres, and markets, in a bid to create a sustainable model for widespread broadband adoption.

At the unveiling on Tuesday, Tijani said the broadband expansion would not only improve access to reliable broadband but also empower Nigerians, particularly in rural areas.

“While the progress made in broadband penetration is commendable, we recognise that much more needs to be done to ensure every Nigerian can enjoy the benefits of reliable, high-speed internet,” the minister said.

He noted the need for strategic partnerships with donors, investors, and other key stakeholders in achieving the goals set out in the National Broadband Plan (2020–2025).

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He maintained that collaborations would be essential in overcoming infrastructure development challenges and making broadband affordable and accessible for all Nigerians.

“These targets reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that broadband is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all Nigerians. However, we are also aware of the challenges ahead,” Tijani pointed out.

He maintains that achieving the government’s targets—70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, a minimum internet speed of 25 Mbps in urban areas, and broadband access for 80 per cent of the population by 2027—will require sustained efforts.

“Achieving these goals will require more than just the efforts of the private sector. It will require a holistic approach that includes strategic partnerships with donors, investors, and other key stakeholders in accelerating the rollout of critical infrastructure,” he added.