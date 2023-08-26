FIFA suspends Spanish FA Rubiales over Hermoso kiss

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has provisionally suspended the president of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales owing to his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final against England in Sydney last weekend.

Rubiales has been in the eye of the storm for alleged sexual assault after kissing one of the female Spanish players Jenni Hermoso, at the medal and trophy presentation ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final.

The Spanish FA president’s conduct has sparked dissenting views, which have generated widespread condemnation demanding the resignation of the Spanish FA president.

But Rubiales has refused to resign from his post, prompting FIFA to wade in.

A FIFA statement said: “The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24.

“Likewise, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national soccer team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, has issued two additional directives (article 7 FDC) by which he orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment.

“Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment.

“The decision adopted by the chairman of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and Uefa for due compliance.”