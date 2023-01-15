31.1 C
Abuja

Fire guts fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja expressway

News
Bankole Abe
The site of the fire incident along Abuja - Lokoja expressway
The site of the fire incident along Abuja - Lokoja expressway
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FUEL tanker caught fire on Sunday evening at a petrol filling station along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

The fire incident reportedly resulted in a gridlock on the highway.

The Abuja-Lokoja expressway is among the busiest highways in the country as it serves as a route to different states of the federation.

The burnt tanker that caused the fire
The burnt tanker that caused the fire

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Josephine Adeh said the fire broke out while a fuel tanker was discharging at the station.

“A Fire incident has occurred at an AA RANO fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.

“The Fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station,” she said.

Adeh added that Police operatives, firefighters and other emergency responders were on the ground to put out the fire and ensure minimal damage to individuals and properties.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Tinubu appoints former Daily Trust editors as campaign media aides

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has appointed Abdulaziz...
News

Police debunk reports of planned protest by aggrieved officers

THE Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has debunked reports that some of its officers are...
News

One die as toll collectors cause tanker accident at Mile 2, Lagos

ONE person has died in an accident involving a fuel tanker at Otto Wharf...
Crime

NDLEA busts Tramadol cartel, seizes over N5bn drugs in warehouse

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized opioids pills and...
Diaspora News

‘I am not surprised’, Dabiri-Erewa reacts to Ijeoma Akunyili’s U.S. appointment

THE chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Tinubu appoints former Daily Trust editors as campaign media aides

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.