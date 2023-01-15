Fire guts fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja expressway

A FUEL tanker caught fire on Sunday evening at a petrol filling station along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

The fire incident reportedly resulted in a gridlock on the highway.

The Abuja-Lokoja expressway is among the busiest highways in the country as it serves as a route to different states of the federation.

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Josephine Adeh said the fire broke out while a fuel tanker was discharging at the station.

“A Fire incident has occurred at an AA RANO fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.

“The Fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station,” she said.

Adeh added that Police operatives, firefighters and other emergency responders were on the ground to put out the fire and ensure minimal damage to individuals and properties.