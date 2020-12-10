FUOYE governing council suspends VC selection process

THE governing council of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti state, has suspended the selection process for a new vice chancellor for the institution.

Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, the institution’s director of corporate services, who announced this on Thursday, said the decision was necessary to address the concerns and complaints of some stakeholders involved in the selection exercise.

According to him, the council has received not less than 120 petitions before it.

“In a session presided over by the University Governing Council Chairman, Dr Lawan Yahuza on Wednesday, members agreed to temporarily halt the ongoing processes to appoint a new vice-chancellor,” he said.

“FUOYE governing council remains committed to credible, transparent, fair, and just processes; and is open to suggestions and corrections that will help to deliver on this sensitive assignment.

“Both Yahuza and the vice-chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, wish to appreciate the diligence, steadfastness, commitment, and patriotism of council members and friends of FUOYE.”

He added that since FUOYE is handling the process of appointing the vice-chancellor for the first time, human errors are bound to occur in what is essentially a learning process and assured that the institution management is ready to correct such errors and deliver an acceptable appointment process.

“The governing council will reconvene on December 17 to discuss the way forward.

“This is to further underscore the council’s unflinching resolution to deliver a credible, transparent, fair and just process which will result in the emergence of a new vice-chancellor.”

The ICIR can confirm that not less than 72 candidates are jostling to occupy the position of Kayode Somerekun, the current vice chancellor of the university whose tenure will be ending by February 2021.