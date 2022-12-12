33.1 C
Gabo Foundation, Cartagena Hay Festival offer Michael Jacobs grants

Blessing Otoibhi
Michael Jacobs Travelogue Scholarship 2023
Michael Jacobs Travelogue Scholarship 2023
THE Gabo Foundation and the Cartagena Hay Festival are accepting candidates for the Michael Jacobs Grants.

The program seeks to benefit journalists and writers who are working on articles or travel books on Latin America and/or Spain.

Journalists who write in Spanish or English and have at least one book or article published can apply for this grant.

The winner will receive US$7,500 to finance the research and writing of a long-form article or book.

The jury will consider the narrative quality and the journalistic depth of the projects.

The organiser says, “Travel writing can enrich our understanding of the world in a unique way.

“Having the potential to encompass so many different forms of writing, from autobiography to fiction, journalism to history, it allows authors to explore ideas and disciplines with a freedom that would not be possible within a more academic context.”

The deadline for the application is December 30, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

