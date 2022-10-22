Gas price increases by over 86% in one year – NBS report

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said there has been an 86.62 per cent increase in the price of a 5-kilogramme cooking gas between 2021 and 2022.

This was contained in the NBS Cooking Gas Price Watch that it released today.

“On a year-on-year basis, the September 2022 price of N4,474.48 for 5kg of gas was an 86.62 per cent increase over the price of N2,397.60 obtainable for the same volume in September 2021,” the report read.

The report also noted that the 5kg cooking gas also recorded a 0.40 per cent increase between August and September 2022, increasing from N4,456.56 to N4,474.48.

According to the report, Kwara, Niger and Adamawa states recorded the highest average price for 5kg gas, while Abia, Anambra and Kano statez recorded the least costs.

For the 12kg cooking gas, the report disclosed a 60.69 per cent increase between 2021 and 2022 and a 0.07 per cent increase between August and September.

“On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) with N10,937.50, followed by Kogi with N10,760.00 and Oyo with N10,723.75.

“Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N8,350.00, followed by Katsina and Taraba with N8,545.56 and N9,025.78, respectively,” the report read.

The ICIR reports that Nigerians are shifting to dirty fuels such as sawdust and charcoal as cooking gas prices continue to rise, a situation with grave environmental consequences.