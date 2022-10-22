31.1 C
Abuja

Gas price increases by over 86% in one year – NBS report

NewsBusiness and Economy
Ijeoma OPARA
Cooking gas
Cooking gas Photo Credit: The ICIR
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said there has been an 86.62 per cent increase in the price of a 5-kilogramme cooking gas between 2021 and 2022.

This was contained in the NBS Cooking Gas Price Watch that it released today.

“On a year-on-year basis, the September 2022 price of N4,474.48 for 5kg of gas was an 86.62 per cent increase over the price of N2,397.60 obtainable for the same volume in September 2021,” the report read.

The report also noted that the 5kg cooking gas also recorded a 0.40 per cent increase between August and September 2022, increasing from N4,456.56 to N4,474.48.

According to the report, Kwara, Niger and Adamawa states recorded the highest average price for 5kg gas, while Abia, Anambra and Kano statez recorded the least costs.

For the 12kg cooking gas, the report disclosed a 60.69 per cent increase between 2021 and 2022 and a 0.07 per cent increase between August and September.

“On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) with N10,937.50, followed by Kogi with N10,760.00 and Oyo with N10,723.75.

- Advertisement -

“Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N8,350.00, followed by Katsina and Taraba with N8,545.56 and N9,025.78, respectively,” the report read.

The ICIR reports that Nigerians are shifting to dirty fuels such as sawdust and charcoal as cooking gas prices continue to rise, a situation with grave environmental consequences.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Impact

ICIR, others clinch awards for development reporting

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has won the Africa Centre for Development...
Conflict and Security

Federal Medical Centre Gusau overwhelmed with victims of insecurity – MD

THE Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau (FMCG), Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed,...
Education

Experts harp on early childhood education for children

EXPERTS have stressed the need for parents to enrol their children in play-based learning...
Human Rights

None of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones can boast of 50% male school enrolment – Sankore

THE Editor-in-Chief of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism (ACDJ), Rotimi Sankore, has said...
News

Army rescues two Chibok girls in Borno

THE Nigerian Army has, on separate occasions, rescued two Chibok girls in Borno. The Theatre...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICIR, others clinch awards for development reporting

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.