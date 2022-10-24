Terror alert: IGP orders security beef up

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the reorganisation of security management in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday.

The order came after a security alert by the United States (US) Embassy on Sunday warning of likely terror attacks in Abuja.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby reassures Nigerians and all other residents and visitors in the country that it will effectively review the United States of America Embassy in Abuja’s security advisory which was issued, widely circulated, and published by the media on October 23, 2022, indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital city of Abuja,” the statement said.

Adejobi noted that the Police Force would ensure the safety of all citizens.

‘The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has, however, ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, heads of tactical squads domiciled in the FCT, and other State Command CPs to re-strategise security management within their jurisdictions, as the Force Headquarters will continually avail them with required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry in Nigeria.”

The IGP also ordered the commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise, Operation Durkin Gaggawa.

The exercise is aimed at analysing and de-escalating threats of terror attacks based on information at the Force’s disposal.

According to the statement, the exercise will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The statement added that the exercise would involve diversion of traffic and use of blank ammunition. Members of the public were advised to remain calm and not to panic at sounds of gunshots or explosives.

On Sunday, the US Embassy issued a warning over likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Residents were urged to be more alert and avoid crowded areas, government-owned buildings and unnecessary movement.

The British High Commission also issued a similar warning, advising parents not to send children to schools.