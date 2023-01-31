General Elections: INEC to engage NNPC Ltd over fuel supply concerns

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would be meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to ensure adequate fuel supply during the forthcoming general elections.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known today in Abuja at a consultative meeting with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Yakubu said that the meeting was to fashion out ways of ensuring adequate supply of fuel to prevent disruption of INEC plans for the elections.

“The Commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the Commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation,” he said.

Yakubu assured Nigerians of continuous engagement with every national institution for the success of the elections.