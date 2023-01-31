35.2 C
Abuja

General Elections: INEC to engage NNPC Ltd over fuel supply concerns

Harrison Edeh
File Photo: INEC chairman
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would be meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to ensure adequate fuel supply during the forthcoming general elections.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known today in Abuja at a consultative meeting with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Yakubu said that the meeting was to fashion out ways of ensuring adequate supply of fuel to prevent disruption of INEC plans for the elections.

“The Commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the Commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation,” he said.

Yakubu assured Nigerians of continuous engagement with every national institution for the success of the elections.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org
Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

