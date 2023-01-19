Shettima condemns attacks on INEC offices, IPOB activities

VICE PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima has described attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as acts of terror.

Shettima made this statement in Birnin Kebbi during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar.

He urged all Nigerians to condemn the vandalisation of government properties in order to foster economic growth and political development.

“The incessant attacks on INEC offices and facilities is an act of terrorism, every meaningful Nigerian must condemn it in totality.

“Nobody in this country can force himself into power through threats, intimidation, and blackmail,” he said.

Shettima also condemned the instability caused by activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East of the country.

“Also, locking down towns and cities in the South-East is also a pathway to anarchy and insanity. It should be condemned. The activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra are not in tandem with modern democratic practice.

“Nobody in this country can force himself into power through threats, intimidation, and blackmail. Politics and democracy is a game of numbers, your ability to reach out and build bridges and win the hearts and minds of people is much more important than issuing threats and intimidation,” he said.