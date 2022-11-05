God has not told me if 2023 elections will hold – Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has stated that God has not told him if elections will hold next year.

Adeboye, who expressed concern over the possibility of the election holding, stated that the Nigerian currency was no longer worth the paper it is printed on.

The RCCG holder said this on Friday, in the church’s redemption camp while ministering at the November edition of the church’s monthly programme tagged, ‘Holy Ghost Service.’

Addressing his congregation on the state of the nation, he said did not intend to scare anyone but noted God had not told him if the 2023 general elections would hold.

He encouraged Nigerians to laugh despite the harsh living conditions so they would not develop hypertension.

“We continue, of course, as if there’s going to be. But God has not told me yet. He may tell me tomorrow, I don’t know, but as of this moment that I am sitting before you, He hasn’t told me whether or not there will be an election next year.

“Of course, as usual, anybody who comes to me and says, ‘pray for me’, I will pray for them. That’s my duty, but it is up to God to answer.

“I am not trying to frighten you. I am not telling you that I know something secret that you don’t know. I am not a prophet. I am just a pastor, but I am your pastor. We need to pray. So I expect to see all of you on Friday the 2nd of December; come ready to pray,” the clergyman said.