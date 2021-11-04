30.2 C
GRID-Arendal offers environmental crime story grants

Blessing Otoibhi
GRID-ARENDAL a partner of the United Nations Environment Programme, has invited investigative journalists to apply for the Environmental Crime Story Grants  2022.

The programme aims to protect the environment, restore ecosystems and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Organisers will be offering six grants, each representing 20,000 Norwegian kronor (approximately €2,000).

GRID-Arendal says that the themes that will be considered for this year’s projects include: illegal wildlife trade and poaching; illegal logging and timber trade; illegal cobalt mining; illegal, unreported, and unregulated fisheries; plastic waste crimes; and environmental crimes in the Arctic region.

The programme’s goal for the story grant is to fund in-depth investigative journalism that breaks new ground and reveals new information about environmental crimes that take place within or across developing countries.

Stories can be produced in any language. However, applicants who intend to write or produce stories in their local language need to also include an English translation, GRID-Arendal added.

Applications are open to journalists (online, print, television, radio) and other expert media practitioners with experience in investigative reporting and covering environmental issues.

Proposals for data journalism, data visualisation, and open-source intelligence (OSINT) journalism are welcome.

Investigative journalists around the world can apply for the grant to investigate environmental crime in developing countries.

The application deadline is November 30, 2021. Interested applicants can fill the form here.

 

 

