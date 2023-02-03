37.3 C
Abuja

Gunmen attack customary court in Imo, kill judge

Bankole Abe
THE Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma, was reportedly killed by yet to be identified gunmen on Thursday, February 2.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were driving motorcycles, shot and killed Ugboma while he was presiding over a court session.

The incident affected the court sitting as lawyers, court staff, and claimants fled.

According to Punch Newspaper, the late judge hailed from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, did not take his calls when contacted, and he had yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile number as of the time of filing this report.

The ICIR reported that gunmen beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu.

The council boss was butchered on Sunday, January 22, after his abductors allegedly received N6 million as a ransom for his release.

