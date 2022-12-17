33.1 C
Abuja

Obi condemns assassination of Imo LP assembly candidate

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File Photo: Peter Obi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the assassination of the party’s House of of Assembly candidate in Imo State.

The House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area, Christopher Eleghu, was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen on Friday, December 16. His house and cars were also set ablaze by the assassins.

The incident occurred some weeks after an LP women leader in Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was killed.

Obi condemned the incident in a statement released on Saturday, December 17.

He also called on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

The LP presidential candidate said: “I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo State, Hon. Christopher Eleghu, at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

COVID-19

COVID-19: Over 60 million Nigerians fully vaccinated – NPHCDA

NO fewer than 60 million Nigerians of the target population for COVID-19 have been...
News

Court halts Lauretta Onochie’s confirmation as NDDC chairman

AN Abuja Federal High Court has granted an order stopping the National Assembly from...
Business and Economy

Buhari woos US investors, says Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.54% in Q2 2022

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, December 16, urged United States businessmen to take advantage...
Business and Economy

CBN cash withdrawal limit will collapse informal sector – ACF

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned that the cash withdrawal limit introduced by...
Education

[INVESTIGATION] How Many Teachers Does It Take To Run A School? The Answer May Surprise You

By Chigozie Victor A school in rural Nasarawa struggles with only two full-time teachers. And...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
COVID-19: Over 60 million Nigerians fully vaccinated – NPHCDA

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.