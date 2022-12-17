Obi condemns assassination of Imo LP assembly candidate

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the assassination of the party’s House of of Assembly candidate in Imo State.

The House of Assembly candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area, Christopher Eleghu, was assassinated by yet to be identified gunmen on Friday, December 16. His house and cars were also set ablaze by the assassins.

The incident occurred some weeks after an LP women leader in Kaduna State, Victoria Chintex, was killed.

Obi condemned the incident in a statement released on Saturday, December 17.

He also called on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

The LP presidential candidate said: “I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo State, Hon. Christopher Eleghu, at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing.”