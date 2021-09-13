Gunmen attack Kogi prison, free 240 inmates

NCoS Spokesperson Francis Enobore, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday, said the attack took place in the late hours of Sunday.

Enobore said that no fewer than 240 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) after the attack.

He noted that the attackers in their numbers arrived at the custodial centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle.

He disclosed that the Comptroller–General Haliru Nababa had ordered a recapture procedure to be activated immediately and a detailed investigation carried out.

According to him, the comptroller-general appealed to the general public to furnish security operatives with useful intelligence to assist in recapturing the escapees.

Although The ICIR could not confirm this, it was reported by the Punch that the gunmen killed two soldiers before gaining entrance into the prison.

The latest jailbreak comes months after gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Police headquarters in Imo State, freeing 1,844 inmates, after which the hoodlums set the facilities ablaze.

The gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command’s headquarters. No fewer than 50 cars were set ablaze in the process.

In April, a similar attack was carried out at the correctional centre in Ubiaja, Edo State, but was foiled by officers at the facility.