24.6 C
Abuja

Gunmen attack Kogi prison, free 240 inmates

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nigerian Correctional Service headquarters
File photo: Nigerian Correctional Service headquarters

Related
THE Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed a daring attack on one of its facilities in Kabba, Kogi State, by gunmen.

NCoS Spokesperson Francis Enobore, who confirmed this in a statement on Monday, said the attack took place in the late hours of Sunday.

Enobore said that no fewer than 240 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) after the attack.

He noted that the attackers in their numbers arrived at the custodial centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle.

He disclosed that the Comptroller–General Haliru Nababa had ordered a recapture procedure to be activated immediately and a detailed investigation carried out.

According to him, the comptroller-general appealed to the general public to furnish security operatives with useful intelligence to assist in recapturing the escapees.

Although The ICIR could not confirm this, it was reported by the Punch that the gunmen killed two soldiers before gaining entrance into the prison.

The latest jailbreak comes months after gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service and the Police headquarters in Imo State, freeing 1,844 inmates, after which the hoodlums set the facilities ablaze.

- Advertisement -

The gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command’s headquarters. No fewer than 50 cars were set ablaze in the process.

In April, a similar attack was carried out at the correctional centre in Ubiaja, Edo State, but was foiled by officers at the facility.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Health and Environment

80-year-old among 11 unclaimed corpses at Abuja FMC

THE Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, has 11 unclaimed corpses in its morgue, the...
News

Lagos will implement VAT law despite appeal court order -Lawmaker

THE Lagos State Government will implement the value added tax (VAT) law despite a...
Health and Environment

Radiologists to FG: Establish MRI centres in 36 states for public good

MEDICAL experts under the aegis of the Association of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN) have...
News

I will not accept excuses for failures again, Army boss tells commanders

THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Faruk Yahaya said he would no longer accept...
News

Suspected Fulani gunmen kill 11 in Southern Kaduna fresh attack

NO fewer than eleven persons have been killed by suspected Fulani armed men in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLamido decries deteriorating insecurity, says no one is safe in Nigeria
Next articleSuspected Fulani gunmen kill 11 in Southern Kaduna fresh attack

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.