Gunmen burn down Imo Police headquarters, attack prison, free over 1500 inmates

SOME unknown gunmen have reportedly burnt down Imo State Police headquarters in a renewed attack against Police facilities in the state.

The ICIR understands that the attack took place in the early hours of Monday.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

The attackers also reportedly attacked the Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed over 1,500 inmates.

Punch quoted a security source as saying that the gunmen sang solidarity songs at Imo State Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

On breaking into the prison facility with the aid of explosives and dynamite, the attackers told the inmates, “Go home, Jesus has risen. You have no reason to be here.”

TheCable quoted an official source as saying the attacks were carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) using dynamites, heavy explosives, and AK-47 rifles.

The source also said the operation lasted for close to three hours.

“At about 0100hrs of date, armed men suspected to be members of IPOB/ESN criminal gang in their numbers invaded Owerri Prisons mine using dynamites and other heavy explosives, gained entrance and released some inmates in the prison(details of the level of carnage done to the facility and the number of inmates released is yet to be confirmed),” the source said.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Police State Headquarters Owerri while firing consistently with AK 47 rifles and explosives. They released some suspects detained in the SCID cell and put fire on so many vehicles parked at the headquarters premises, including the SCID office building. The onslaught/operation lasted close to three hours.”

Efforts by The ICIR to reach the police spokesperson in the state Orlando Ikeokwu for comments were unsuccessful.

