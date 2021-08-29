Gunmen kill senator’s son in Kaduna

The victim was attacked and killed in his residence at Malali in Kaduna North Local Government Area (LGA) on Sunday.

The deceased was strangled to death by the gunmen who made away with his car and personal belongings.

An aide to the Senator Garba Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“Suspected Kaduna bandits kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, the first son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA residence, Kaduna today,” it read.

Mohammed said the gunmen had gained access into the victim’s residence through the roof, and the burial would take place at the Unguwan Sarki cemetery.

Efforts by The ICIR to reach the Kaduna State Police Command yielded no results, as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mohammed Jalige did not respond to calls or text messages.

However, former Senate President Bukola Saraki sympathised with Na’Allah and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

“My heartfelt prayers are with my friend, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah of Kebbi State, over the sad demise of his dear son, Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants Captain Na’Allah a place among the righteous ones in Al Jannah Firdaus, and gives Senator Na’Allah and his family the much needed strength that they need at this difficult time,” he said.