If coalition is only about wresting power, count me out – Obi

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, said he had no interest in a coalition focused on grabbing powers without delivering good governance.

Obi stated this during an X Space on Sunday, June 29, hosted by ParallelFacts while fielding questions from participants.

He said he had no agreement to seek the presidency in 2027 on a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said the issue at hand was not a question of his Obedient Movement rejecting a joint ticket with Abubakar, hinting that they had never discussed tickets in the new coalition.

“In the coalition, and I repeat it, I’m involved in the coalition. We’re not talking about who will have the ticket or not.

“If the coalition is about going to take power, just for power’s sake, count me out of it,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor said his position was that if the coalition could not be about how government could stop the killings in Borno, Zamfara, Benue, and secure Nigerian communities, ensure that people have food on their table, and industries are productive, he should be counted out.

“I want to see Nigeria work. Not that I want to be the President of Nigeria and waste everybody’s time. People have wasted people’s time enough here.

“I want to see the President of Nigeria, not that we didn’t know there’s a crisis in Benue, (I want to see the president) go there and stay overnight and feel their pain. Go there and attend the mass burial of those people and say it will not happen again in our country,” Obi said.

He recalled that when he was governor, people were killed in the North, and he had to shut down the government to attend their burial.

He queried the government’s response to the killing across the country, asking how many people would die before the government says that the country is at war.

He said he could agree to serve for four years as president.

“Let me assure you, my character and integrity are far more important to me. Just like I’m not destined to be president of Nigeria, if I have the opportunity and the agreement is for two years, I will vote for two years.

“In two years, I will be able to bring competency, capacity and compassion into governance. The things that are happening today… will not happen under my watch,” Obi said.

The ICIR reported that Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and other opposition leaders are teaming up to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the coming 2027 general elections.