back to top

If coalition is only about wresting power, count me out – Obi

Reading time: 2 mins
Politics and Governance
If coalition is only about wresting power, count me out - Obi
Peter Obi
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, said he had no interest in a coalition focused on grabbing powers without delivering good governance.

Obi stated this during an X Space on Sunday, June 29, hosted by ParallelFacts while fielding questions from participants.

He said he had no agreement to seek the presidency in 2027 on a joint ticket with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He said the issue at hand was not a question of his Obedient Movement rejecting a joint ticket with Abubakar, hinting that they had never discussed tickets in the new coalition.

“In the coalition, and I repeat it, I’m involved in the coalition. We’re not talking about who will have the ticket or not.

“If the coalition is about going to take power, just for power’s sake, count me out of it,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor said his position was that if the coalition could not be about how government could stop the killings in Borno, Zamfara, Benue, and secure Nigerian communities, ensure that people have food on their table, and industries are productive, he should be counted out.

“I want to see Nigeria work. Not that I want to be the President of Nigeria and waste everybody’s time. People have wasted people’s time enough here.

“I want to see the President of Nigeria, not that we didn’t know there’s a crisis in Benue, (I want to see the president) go there and stay overnight and feel their pain. Go there and attend the mass burial of those people and say it will not happen again in our country,” Obi said.

He recalled that when he was governor, people were killed in the North, and he had to shut down the government to attend their burial.

Read Also:

2023 Election: Labour Party considers establishing office in Kano
2023: Ebonyi will vote for Tinubu, says Umahi
2023: I look forward to the next miracle, Obi replies Atiku
2023: Labour Party accuses APC of political violence

He queried the government’s response to the killing across the country, asking how many people would die before the government says that the country is at war.


     

     

    He said he could agree to serve for four years as president.

    “Let me assure you, my character and integrity are far more important to me. Just like I’m not destined to be president of Nigeria, if I have the opportunity and the agreement is for two years, I will vote for two years.

    “In two years, I will be able to bring competency, capacity and compassion into governance. The things that are happening today… will not happen under my watch,” Obi said.

    The ICIR reported that Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and other opposition leaders are teaming up to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the coming 2027 general elections.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement