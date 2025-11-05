I’ll reclaim my children from Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels vows

NOLLYWOOD actress Regina Daniels has said that she would fight to reclaim her children from her husband, Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North.

Daniels said this in a video she released on Wednesday, stating that the only reason she was not fighting Ned was because she still cared and respected him.

“I’m going to fight for my children. I’ll take them, train them, and raise them with or without your support.

“I did fall in love, and I still care and respect him. That’s love, care and respect. The only reason I’m not fighting you, Ned, is that I want Mona and Khalifa’s father’s name to remain strong. But they can take mine,” she said.

She reaffirmed her independence, saying “For the record, I don’t regret anything. Na only me carry my leg enter. This was a route I was meant to take — not my final destination.”

Daniels spoke emotionally about her sons, Munir (born in 2020) and Khalifa (born in 2022), pledging to protect and nurture them regardless of any challenges in her marriage.

“Tell me why everyone else is sleeping while I can’t. I’m not going to cry. You don’t do that in front of the camera. This means I’m tough, and I’m not crying,” she added.

The ICIR reported how a viral video showed Daniels in a confrontation at her marital home on October 18, accusing the senator of domestic violence.

In reaction, Nwoko accused her of violence against domestic staff and long-term drug abuse, claiming it had affected her health.

Nigerians flooded social media with divided opinions. Some accused Nwoko of using drug allegations to divert attention from domestic-violence claims. Others urged both parties to seek professional help and protect their children from public scandal, while others advised the government to investigate them for domestic violence and drug-related offences.

Daniels broke the silence on Tuesday, November 4 alleging that the senator arrested her family members.

In her latest video on Instagram, she opened up about her struggles, family, marriage and the toll recent controversies have taken on her.

The actress affirmed her unwavering support for her mother, Rita Daniels, despite growing social media backlash over the controversies surrounding her role in her daughter’s marriage to the senator.

“Please stop insulting my mum, I beg you. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s my God on earth. For seven years, my mum held it down. You all insulted her, but she tried. She warned me. My brothers warned me. Everybody did,” Daniels said.

She disclosed that although her family initially opposed her marriage to Nwoko, she chose to proceed with it because she was in love.

“Everyone said no. My mum warned me, my brothers were fighting, breaking bottles. I even went to the police station and said, ‘Arrest me! My family doesn’t want me to marry the love of my life,’” she said.

Daniels refuted long-standing allegations that her mother pushed her into the marriage for financial gain, emphasising that she had been supporting her family even before getting married.

“You all should stop saying I got married out of greed. Excuse me — we were not broke! What amount of money can a man give to a mother who already has a child providing for the whole family? Through me, my mum trained all her children. I was a blessing to her, and God used me to settle her,” she said.