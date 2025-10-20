Reaction trails public feud between Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko 

A public feud between a senator, Ned Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, has sparked outrage on social media following mutual allegations of violence and drug abuse.

After a viral video showed Daniels in a confrontation at their home on Saturday, October 18, Nwoko accused her of violence and long-term drug abuse, claiming it had affected her health.

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing but, in my house, I am a queen, … what again! I cannot stand the violence. It’s too much! Ned sent his thugs,” the actress could be heard saying in the video.

In response, Nwoko took to his X handle on Sunday, October 19, to release a statement along with a video showing showing damage to his home, alleging that Daniels’ recent actions caused significant destruction and that she was being supplied drugs by two individuals, Sammy and Ann.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs.

“I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs,” he stated.

He said while he took their child – Moon – to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, whom he described as her main drug supplier.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since flooded social media with divided opinions. Some accused Nwoko of using drug allegations to divert attention from domestic-violence claims. Others urged both parties to seek professional help and protect their children from public scandal, while others are calling for both parties to be investigated for domestic violence and drug-related offences.

Ed Jacobs advised the lawmaker to show restraint and dignity in handling his marital issues, stressing that true leadership both at home and in public required responsibility and compassion.

“As a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as a husband, sir, leadership whether in public office or within the home demands restraint, responsibility, and a commitment to dignity, especially in moments of crisis.

“The situation you described is deeply troubling. If your wife Regina is indeed battling substance abuse, then your first duty is to prioritise her safety and recovery, not to publicly vilify or shame her. Addiction is a medical condition, not a moral failure, and it requires structured intervention, compassion, and confidentiality not public condemnation.

“Let me remind you that domestic crises should be handled privately, with legal and medical professionals involved. Public airing of such matters risks reputational harm to all parties, including innocent children,” he said.

Collins cautioned that the senator’s submission raised possible legal concerns. He noted that if he knew about individuals supplying his wife with illegal drugs, failing to report them could amount to aiding and abetting such crime.

Another user, Maazi Chukwudi, called for the arrest of the senator, Regina and the drug suppliers. He accused the senator of concealing the drugs until his wife’s outburst.

“Sammy, supplier of hard drugs, Ann, supplier of hard drugs” Regina, consumer of hard drugs. What are NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies waiting for to arrest them? Meanwhile, you, as a lawmaker, covered them till it got to social media? You have questions to answer!,” he wrote.

Lord of Charlse wrote, “One salient takeaway is that NDLEA should be investigating and prosecuting some people from this post. But we all know that won’t happen.”

Similarly, Nonso opined that “A senator openly agreeing to his wife doing drugs and as well knows the dealer of the drugs. This one won’t lead anywhere because he’s a senator.”

Meanwhile other commenters referenced the age gap in the marriage, power dynamics, and questioned why these issues were made public with such explicit allegations.

The ICIR reported that Nwoko and Daniels have been married since 2019. Their marriage was a constant subject of discussion by Nigerians due to the age difference between them.

The couple have two children.