Imo governor sacks commissioners as he reshuffles cabinet

By Vincent Ufuoma
Hope Uzodinma
Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Governor
THE Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has sacked twenty of his appointed commissioners.

According to a statement released by the state government on Wednesday, only eight commissioners in the ministries were retained. They are commissioners for  Finance, Health, Works, Information, Youths and Sports, Women Affairs, Tourism Science and Technology.

The statement said the action was to re-energise the system for maximum productivity.

The governor thanked the former Commissioners and assured them that they would still be relevant in other areas even if they were not re-appointed.

Uzodimma, however, had alleged two weeks ago that some of his appointees were moles sabotaging his administration.

He became the state governor in 2020 after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party and overruled the Tribunal’s verdicts and the Appeal Court by declaring him (Uzodinma) the winner of the March 2019 governorship election in the state.

Imo recently faced dire and serious security problems as gunmen have attacked the state security apparatus, including security operatives, facilities, and prisons. 

Vincent Ufuoma

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

