HIGH Commissioner of India to Nigeria Abhay Thakur has said that Nigeria will receive another tranche of COVID-19 vaccine doses from his country in few months.

Thakur said this on Monday while speaking at an ambassadorial briefing organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos State.

He said the donation would be made in a ‘few months time’ in addition to the already delivered 100,000 doses.

“In a few months time, I want to assure that the Nigerian Government will receive more coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in addition to the already delivered 100,000 doses.

“This is so important because we both share similar things historically, and as a matter of fact, India is the largest democracy in the world while Nigeria is the largest democracy in Africa.”

Earlier in April, Nigeria had received 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from India.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs Eghosa Osaghae said the Indian government would supply vaccines and partner with Nigeria to become a vaccine-producing country.

“The Indian Government said it wants to partner with Nigeria to become a vaccine production country. So, the point is not just to receive at this time that we are not able to provide all the vaccines that we need,” Osaghae said.

According to data obtained from the Nigeria Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), more than 2.2 million Nigerians have been vaccinated with the first dose.

Out of the 2.2 million that have received the vaccines, over 1.1 million have received the first and second 2nd doses.