PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will host lawmakers from the upper chamber of the National Assembly to dinner tonight.

“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th July 2021, at 8 pm 20:00 hrs,” a letter from the president read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the Senate stated during Tuesday’s plenary.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the lawmakers, would discuss, among other things, the growing insecurity across the country.

As the country struggles to find solutions to its numerous security problems, there have been renewed calls by state governors and members of the National Assembly on the need to decentralise the nation’s police system.

On Monday, former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu decried the failing state of the country’s policing system.

He blamed the rising insecurity within the country on the failure of the centralised policing system currently in operation in the country.

His comment came one week after a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to accommodate the creation of state police passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill entitled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Give Legal Backing to State Security Outfit to Complement the Nigeria Police Force,’ was sponsored by Anthony Afe from Delta State.

It seeks to decentralise the current police structure in the country by moving policing from the Exclusive List of the Constitution to the Concurrent List.

Lawmakers also attributed the country’s deteriorating security to the overburdened nature of the police during the presentation and debate of the bill.