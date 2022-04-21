Insecurity: Buhari meets with service chiefs, ministers

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with heads of Nigeria’s security agencies at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting initially scheduled for April 19, is coming a week after the National Council of State also deliberated on the security challenges in the country.

Top government officials at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno.

Ministers at the meeting include Bashir Magashi (Defense) and Rauf Aregbesola (Interior).

The Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff Isiaka Oladayo Amao, are also in attendance.

The Chief of Defense Staff Lucky Irabor, was represented.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police Alkali Baba Usman, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

- Advertisement -

The security situation in the country has worsened in recent times.

The ICIR reported that at least 150 people were killed by terrorists within two days in different attacks in Plateau and Benue states, even as President Muhammadu Buhari continued to issue directives to security agencies without results.