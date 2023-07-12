Insecurity: CDS says delays in prosecution of suspects demoralise military

While noting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) was planning to review its operational modes, he stressed that the delay in bringing suspects to justice poses a challenge to the operations of the military.

Musa, who made the revelation during a meeting with Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, on Tuesday, July 11, decried the slow pace of criminal trials in the country.

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa, has revealed that delays in the prosecution of suspects arrested over cases of insecurity is demoralising the Nigerian military.

“The CDS noted that one of the challenges facing the Military in the discharge of its duties is the administrative bottlenecks involved in the dispensation of judicial cases involving criminals handed over to the civil authority for prosecution,” a statement released after the meeting said.

However, the CDS said the military will bolster its kinetic and non-kinetic operations to combat insecurity across the country.

Musa also stressed the need for youths to be engaged in meaningful activities in order to reduce crime in the country.

Sani commended the military for its role in addressing insecurity in the state and called for more support to boost security in Kaduna and its environs.

He said Kaduna State is willing to support the military with local intelligence and other necessary resources to enable it discharge its constitutional responsibilities unhindered.

A professor of Criminology at Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Chika Okonkwo, has highlighted the demoralising effects of the delay in prosecuting criminal and terror suspects on the Nigerian military.

He argued that it erodes the military’s morale, undermines its sense of accomplishment, weakens deterrence capabilities, perpetuates a climate of impunity, and leads to frustration and disillusionment among personnel.

“The delay in prosecuting criminal and terror suspects by successive governments in Nigeria has a detrimental effect on the morale of the Nigerian military,” he said in a phone interview with The ICIR.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

“The military plays a critical role in providing security and combating crime. However, witnessing the slow progress of cases and the release of suspects undermines their confidence in the justice system.

“This can lead to a sense of disillusionment and frustration among military personnel. They may feel their efforts are in vain, as the criminals they apprehend are not held accountable. This demoralisation can impact their motivation and commitment to the fight against crime, ultimately hindering their effectiveness in curtailing criminal activities.”

He noted that addressing the delay has become crucial to restoring the military’s morale, maintaining law and order, and effectively combating crime and terrorism in Nigeria.

Okonkwo further noted that addressing the delay requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach involving the collaboration and commitment of various stakeholders, including the government, judiciary, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, and the public.