Insecurity: Gunmen attack soldiers in Abia

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial vi of Abia State.

Reports say the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the soldiers were on patrol.

It was gathered that the attackers laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers.

The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway around 3:00 am.

The attackers burnt the Army patrol van but the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

It was gathered that, as a result of the incident, there is tension in the area, with residents running helter-skelter.

The Army and the police are yet to officially react to the development.

The ICIR reported that gunmen killed two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra State on Sunday.

Unknown gunmen have been wreaking havoc in the South-East in recent months.