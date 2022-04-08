31.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Gunmen attack soldiers in Abia

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Photo used for illustrative purpose.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial vi of Abia State.

Reports say the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the soldiers were on patrol.

It was gathered that the attackers laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers.

The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway around 3:00 am.

The attackers burnt the Army patrol van but the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

It was gathered that, as a result of the incident, there is tension in the area, with residents running helter-skelter.

The Army and the police are yet to officially react to the development.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported that gunmen killed two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra State on Sunday.

Unknown gunmen have been wreaking havoc in the South-East in recent months.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Media Investment Development Fund offers media innovation grants

THE Media Investment Development Fund (MIDF) is inviting applications for its Nigeria Media Innovation...
News

Kogi govt advises residents against beef consumption over mysterious death of cows

FOLLOWING the mysterious death of about 20 cows in Lokoja, the Kogi State Government...
News

Court to try Nnamdi Kanu on 7 of 15 terrorism charges filed by FG

EIGHT out of the 15 charges preferred against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous...
Diaspora News

FG condemns profiling, detention of Nigerians in Poland

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned Polish authorities...
Conflict and Security

IRT officer demands and collects N250,000 to arrest fraud suspect, threatens complainant

A POLICE officer with the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Godwin Ahanmisi, demanded and received...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMedia Investment Development Fund offers media innovation grants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.