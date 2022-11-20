Insecurity: Gunmen kill three policemen at checkpoint in Enugu

SUSPECTED gunmen have killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu State.

According to AFP, the incident happened in Agbani, Nkanu West local government area of the state, on Sunday.

An eyewitness identified as Francis Nwachukwu was quoted to have said the policemen were extorting motorists at the checkpoint at about 8am when they were gunned down.

“At the end of the shooting, the lifeless bodies of three policemen were lying on the ground,” Nwachukwu said.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said the assailants went away with the policemen’s guns.

“We lost officers in the attack. The criminals also took away some weapons,” Ndukwe said.

He said the dead men were “three police operatives performing stop-and-search duty.

He blamed the attack on “armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN renegades, numbering about 15, who operated in a Lexus Jeep and Toyota Tundra vehicles.”

He said police were on the trail of the attackers.