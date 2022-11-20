34.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Gunmen kill three policemen at checkpoint in Enugu

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Insecurity image
Gunmen
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SUSPECTED gunmen have killed three policemen at a checkpoint in Enugu State.

According to AFP, the incident happened in Agbani, Nkanu West local government area of the state, on Sunday.

An eyewitness identified as Francis Nwachukwu was quoted to have said the policemen were extorting motorists at the checkpoint at about 8am when they were gunned down.

“At the end of the shooting, the lifeless bodies of three policemen were lying on the ground,” Nwachukwu said.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said the assailants went away with the policemen’s guns.

“We lost officers in the attack. The criminals also took away some weapons,” Ndukwe said.

He said the dead men were “three police operatives performing stop-and-search duty.

- Advertisement -

He blamed the attack on “armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN renegades, numbering about 15, who operated in a Lexus Jeep and Toyota Tundra vehicles.”

He said police were on the trail of the attackers.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Anambra gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for mounted billboards

THE Anambra State government has given political parties two weeks to pay up levies...
Politics and Governance

133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes

AMID exponential growth of poverty among Nigerians, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...
Politics and Governance

Insecurity: Kidnappers of two medical doctors in Cross River demand N100m ransom

KIDNAPPERS of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded a N100 million...
Crime

NDLEA arrests Saudi Arabia-bound widow with cocaine in footwear

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 56-year-old widow...
Conflict and Security

No less than 350 persons killed in electoral violence in Nigeria since 2014 – Group

MANAGING Conflict in Nigeria (MCN), a European Union-funded programme, has said that no less...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes
Next articleAnambra gives political parties two weeks ultimatum to pay for mounted billboards

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.