Inside BBNaija 10: New house, big expectations

BIG Brother Naija Season 10 is here, and if last night’s premiere was anything to go by, we’re looking at the next 71 days of flirting, fighting, fierce competition, and maybe a few surprise breakthroughs along the way.

This year’s theme, ‘10/10,’ sets the bar high – a celebration of a decade-long journey and a nod to the perfect storm that is brewing inside the newly redesigned BBNaija mansion.

From the minimalist ‘Zenith’ room to the fiery ‘Solar Flare,’ the house doesn’t just look good, it’s built to stir emotions, spark alliances, and maybe even encourage a few midnight confessions in the new sound bath Wellness Room. Yes, sound bath. Yes, BBNaija has entered its wellness era.

But let’s get to the real tea: the housemates.

Season 10 introduces a diverse lineup of housemates from across the country and beyond, each bringing unique stories, backgrounds, and personalities into the spotlight. Let’s take a look at the first five housemates that were introduced.

Zita : Describing herself as a “cool, chill babe,” Zita comes across as confident and laid-back. Interestingly, she chose not to inform her parents before entering the show, a decision that already hints at her fiercely independent spirit. Mide : Mide presents a blend of beauty and boldness. She shared that she left home during the COVID-19 lockdown following a disagreement with her father, and hasn’t returned since, a backstory that may unfold further as the season progresses. Big Soso : A chef and qualified lawyer, Big Soso positions herself as someone who doesn’t shy away from confrontation. Her strong personality and professional versatility could make her one to watch in the weeks ahead. S ultana: Sultana, a 25-year-old plus-size model from Adamawa State, made it clear she’s not the typical BBNaija girl. “I’m unpredictable and unbothered. I’m not your regular girl,” she declared. Read Also: BBN All Stars edition to premiere July 23 BBN past winners: Where are they now? BBN Season 8 All Stars: Meet the housemates BBNaija All Stars: Ike, Seyi, two others evicted from Biggie’s house Doris: Doris entered with full-on main character energy. Bold, confident, and “intensely single,” she is ready to own her space and stir the pot when necessary.

With a lineup that includes everyone from outspoken tomboys, to a Canadian-Italian politician and a shy engineer, it’s evident the producers have intentionally chosen a diverse and unconventional cast, taking bold steps to break away from predictable archetypes.

Online reactions have been swift and spicy. Within minutes of the housemates’ entrance, X exploded with theories, thirst tweets, and ‘ship’ predictions.

One user declared Mide the new it-girl before she even finished her intro speech. However some seem to find her attitude irritating and want her out of the house immediately.

Sultana also seems to have gained attraction online with many praising her for her beauty and the way she carries herself.

Beyond the glitz and glam, there’s also a subtle but significant shift in tone this season. With features like a Tech Lounge, licensed therapist check-ins, and hybrid solar systems powering parts of the house, BBNaija is evolving with the times, blending spectacle with a little substance.

But let’s not be fooled, at its core, it’s still the same high-stakes social experiment that brings out the best and worst in its contestants, and ourselves as viewers.

So buckle up. Whether you’re here for the mental chess, the fashion slays, the inevitable love triangles, or the weekly “gbas gbos”, BBNaija Season 10 is already delivering premium content and we’re only on Day One.