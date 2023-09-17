JIAS offers writing fellowship

The Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) is hosting its eighth writing Semester from February 1 to May 31, 2024.

The program offers a private setting for work, reflection, and fostering a sense of academic community in Johannesburg.

In addition to housing, food, and lunch, fellows will have access to University of Johannesburg facilities nearby and receive a monthly stipend.

This fellowship is open to applications from academics, journalists, poets, and other writers.

Applications are accepted continuously. Fellows interested can apply here