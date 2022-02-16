34.1 C
Abuja

Kanu cannot wear clothes with image of lion’s head – SSS

Vincent Ufuoma
Nnamdi Kanu
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu
1min read

THE State Security Service (SSS) on Wednesday said leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu cannot wear clothes bearing the image of a lion’s head.

An SSS director said this during Kanu’s trial before an Abuja Federal High Court presided by Justice Binta Nyako.

The IPOB leader is being tried for terrorism and related offenses.

The director spoke when Kanu’s lead counsel Mike Ozekhome informed the court that the SSS has not allowed the defense to get new clothes for Kanu as ordered by the court.

“My Lord, clothes that were brought for the defendant (Kanu) had lion’s head embroidered on them, and the defendant can’t wear clothes with a lion’s head,” the SSS director said.

He explained that clothes with lion’s head offend the standard operating procedures of the agency.

Kanu had pleaded not guilty to a 15-count terrorism charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

His legal team is asking the court to discharge and acquit him without standing trial.

Kanu’s lawyers have also filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of new charges filed against him, as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

