Killing of soldiers, a declaration of war against Nigeria – Northern elders

THE Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the killing of over 20 soldiers by terrorists in Niger State as a declaration of war against the Nigerian state.

According to NEF, the killing is strong evidence of a security failure in the North.

The group disclosed this on Saturday, June 28, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abubakar Jiddere.

The statement described the situation as a war zone, citing mass murder, state failure, and the collapse of national authority, with widespread insecurity affecting various states, including Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, and Niger.

“This is not just an attack; it is a declaration of war against the Nigerian state, and the state is losing,” NEF stated.

The group condemned the attack, describing it as part of a consistent campaign of terror consuming the northern region.

The soldiers were ambushed and killed in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State earlier this week.

NEF cautioned that the government’s inaction is making Nigerians doubt its capacity or willingness to safeguard them.

According to the group, more than 20 uniformed men, defenders of the nation, were slaughtered like animals by a gang of well-armed terrorists who launched a brazen, coordinated ambush that completely overwhelmed the base.

The forum stated that the massacre highlighted the near-total impunity with which terrorist groups operate.

NEF expressed concern over a series of deadly attacks in several states in June 2025.

The forum criticised the government’s inability to respond effectively, stating that the North is under siege with security forces largely absent.

The northern group said it will no longer accept empty condolences without action because Nigerians deserve visible, aggressive, and accountable action now.

The forum cautioned that the government’s ongoing silence and inaction might be perceived by citizens as either complacency or complicity in the crisis.

“The blood of Northern Nigerians is not cheap. Our soldiers are not cannon fodder. Our citizens will not continue to die silently while a complacent government watches from a distance,” the forum added.

The statement warned that if the federal government continues to delay, deflect, or downplay the crisis, Nigerians may conclude that the inaction is intentional or even complicit.

The ICIR reported that the Nigerian Army Headquarters announced that bandits launched a coordinated triple attack on military bases in Niger and Kaduna states on Tuesday, June 24, resulting in the deaths of soldiers.

Scores of bandits were also eliminated by the military during the attacks, according to the army.

The Army revealed the attacks in a statement on its social media handle on Wednesday, June 25.

The Nigerian Defence Academy, in a post said a lieutenant and 20 soldiers died in the Niger state attack.

Just last week, the ICIR reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Nigerian armed forces eliminated 6,260 terrorists and arrested 14,138 terrorists and other criminals within the past two years across the country.

It added that the troops rescued 5,365 kidnapped victims and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in various operations within the period.

The troops also killed 103 criminals and apprehended 2,760 others within the period.