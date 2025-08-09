KWAM1’s apology: AGF and IG to determine next step, says NCAA

THE Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stated that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to whom petitions against popular fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as KWAM 1 and K1 De Ultimate, were submitted, would determine the next step for his punishment.

The NCAA spokesperson, Michael Achimugu, stated this in an interview with Punch on Saturday, August 9.

The reaction was in response to KWAM1’s public apology following his breach of protocol and face-off with officials of the ValueJet Airline at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5.

The ICIR reported that KWAM 1 apologised to Nigerians and the Federal Government for his unruly conduct, in which he attempted to block a Valuejet aircraft set for take-off at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He tendered the apology in a statement he signed on Friday, August 8, hours after Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, directed the NCAA to place him on a no-fly list for six months.

The minister had described the musician’s action and that of the aircraft’s pilot, who left the airport with the aeroplane without clearance by lawful authorities, as an act of insanity.

He imposed a six-month ban on the globetrotting musician, vowing that any aircraft that allows him to travel within and outside Nigeria in the next six months would be penalised.

However, following his widespread condemnation by Nigerians and the government, including the NCAA, the musician described the incident as ‘unfortunate’ and gave the reason for holding a flask believed to have contained alcohol, which was the cause of the crisis.

Reacting to the apology, the NCAA spokesperson said he had yet to see KWAM1’s apology, adding that the next steps would be determined by the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police.

He noted that the agency could not prosecute, and the case would be handled by the AGF and IGP.

“We have referred the case to the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation, who are better positioned to determine and communicate the next steps.”

Recall that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) launched an investigation into the breach of airport protocols by KWAM 1.

The musician reportedly tried to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos, allegedly with a flask of alcohol, violating aviation security regulations that prohibit liquids over 100 ml in hand luggage.

When security personnel and the flight captain warned him, he allegedly refused to comply, spilt the liquid on an officer, and resisted intervention.

In a video circulating on social media, he was seen in front of the aircraft and attempted to block the aircraft from taxiing, thereby escalating the situation and prompting AVSEC’s crime unit to escort him away for further investigation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, signed by the FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, the organisation said the confrontation occurred on Tuesday, August 5, during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (Flight VK 201) heading to Lagos.

While the NCAA and the Aviation Minister placed a six-month ban on KWAM 1, the pilot’s licence was revoked because she angrily taxied the aircraft off without clearance from lawful authorities.