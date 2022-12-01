Lawyer faults Aisha Buhari over student’s arrest

HUMAN rights lawyer Monday Ubani has faulted the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, over the arrest and detention of a student, Aminu Adamu.

The student was arrested over an alleged derogatory post he made about the President’s wife on social media.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, December 1, Ubani urged public office holders and their relatives to be tolerant because people will always criticize their actions.

“As a public officer, you have to be tolerant. If you don’t have tolerance, you will need to arrest everyone because immediately they criticize you, the next thing is that you order the police or the DSS (Department of State Services) to arrest them.

“I don’t think it is proper. We cannot in any way use a sledge harmer to kill a fly. A young student criticizing the President’s wife should now attract a President’s wife to be interested in getting the young man arrested. To me, that is going too extreme,” he stressed.

Ubani added that public office holders and their family members are subjected to criticism all over the world.

“People will always say certain things about them,” he observed.

The lawyer insisted that Adamu should be released to be able to participate in his final examination.

“You know I have absolute faith and love for this woman, especially when, in her initial statements, she was always trying to side with the masses, but this particular act of hers, I condemn it unequivocally and I say it is absolutely wrong.

“She has to release that young man. And that is only way we can forgive Mrs Aisha Buhari.

“Let this young man come out of detention and go back to school because he is starting his exams, as I heard, on Monday. The exam is resuming on Monday.

“If this young stayed in prison and could not take his exam on Monday, Nigerians will be very sad. I am very, very angry with the President’s wife. She is on her way out of office; let her lay a good example by releasing that young man,” Ubani said.