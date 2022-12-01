32.9 C
Abuja

Lawyer faults Aisha Buhari over student’s arrest

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
First lady Aisha Buhari and Aminu Muhammad
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

HUMAN rights lawyer Monday Ubani has faulted the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, over the arrest and detention of a student, Aminu Adamu.

The student was arrested over an alleged derogatory post he made about the President’s wife on social media.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, December 1, Ubani urged public office holders and their relatives to be tolerant because people will always criticize their actions.

“As a public officer, you have to be tolerant. If you don’t have tolerance, you will need to arrest everyone because immediately they criticize you, the next thing is that you order the police or the DSS (Department of State Services) to arrest them.

“I don’t think it is proper. We cannot in any way use a sledge harmer to kill a fly. A young student criticizing the President’s wife should now attract a President’s wife to be interested in getting the young man arrested. To me, that is going too extreme,” he stressed.

Ubani added that public office holders and their family members are subjected to criticism all over the world.

“People will always say certain things about them,” he observed.

- Advertisement -

The lawyer insisted that Adamu should be released to be able to participate in his final examination.

“You know I have absolute faith and love for this woman, especially when, in her initial statements, she was always trying to side with the masses, but this particular act of hers, I condemn it unequivocally and I say it is absolutely wrong.

“She has to release that young man. And that is only way we can forgive Mrs Aisha Buhari.

“Let this young man come out of detention and go back to school because he is starting his exams, as I heard, on Monday. The exam is resuming on Monday.

“If this young stayed in prison and could not take his exam on Monday, Nigerians will be very sad. I am very, very angry with the President’s wife. She is on her way out of office; let her lay a good example by releasing that young man,” Ubani said.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Court orders arrest, detention of Chief of Army Staff over contempt

A HIGH Court in Minna, Niger State, has issued a warrant of arrest for...
News

FG, power firms to embrace automated trading platform in 2023 for transparency – NBET

THE Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc (NBET) has disclosed that all parties in...
Opinion

Which region is more populated in Nigeria? – applying deductive reasoning to the question

By Bashir Abdulrahman ON November 10, 2022, I received an audio clip of a man...
Business and Economy

FG blames state governors for rising poverty, hardship in Nigeria

THE Federal Government has blamed state governors for the high rate of poverty and...
Diaspora News

Buckingham Palace staff reportedly resigns after getting called out for harassing a Nigerian guest

A BUCKINGHAM Palace staff identified as Susan Hussey has reportedly resigned following backlash she...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt orders arrest, detention of Chief of Army Staff over contempt

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.