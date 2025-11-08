LIVE-CHECK: Anambra 2025 governorship election

By Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition.

The Anambra State 2025 Governorship Election kicks off Saturday morning as voters cast their ballots to elect the next governor for the Southeastern Nigerian state.



Our team of journalists, researchers, fact-checkers, social media monitors, editors, and OSINT experts are on ground at the Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition’s (NFC) Election Situation Rooms located in Lagos and Abuja, to debunk election-related misinformation and disinformation content targeted at causing voter apathy, inciting violence or influencing the outcome of gubernatorial poll.

Do you have an election-related claim you want us to fact-check?

Share with the NFC via WhatsApp here.

This page is constantly being updated with verified checks.

CLAIM 12

CLAIM: An X user claimed that Ezechukwu Nweke, Action Alliance (AA) gubernatorial candidate, is currently leading the polls by a wide margin.

FINDINGS: As of 2:37 pm, field observers from the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) reported that election results had not yet been sorted or collated. Vote sorting across all polling units began at 2.30pm, making it impossible to verify which candidate was leading at the time the claim was made.

VERDICT: INCORRECT

SOURCES: CJID field observers

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Phillip Anjorin

EDITORS: Kemi Busari and Motunrayo Joel

CLAIM 11

CLAIM: An X user claimed that voters are being swayed with Gala and Malt at the ongoing Anambra guber poll.

FINDINGS: The NFC used various techniques and tools to trace the video’s origin, but found no leads. While vote-buying has been confirmed during the ongoing election, the video’s poor quality casts doubt on whether it is related to the gubernatorial poll.

VERDICT: UNPROVEN

SOURCES: Field observers

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Phillip Anjorin

EDITORS:

CLAIM 10

CLAIM: An X user claimed that the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, defeated the Labour Party with 73 votes to 57 votes at Peter Obi’s polling unit.

FINDINGS: Data from the INEC IReV portal revealed that the APC garnered 73 votes from the 173 valid ballots in Polling unit 019, Umudim Akasi Square, Agulu II Ward, Anaocha Local Government. By contrast, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) recorded 38 votes, while the Labour Party gained 57 votes.

VERDICT: CORRECT

SOURCES: INEC IReV

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Phillip Anjorin

EDITORS:

CLAIM 9

CLAIM: Michael Chibuzo, in a Facebook group of over 85,000 members, claimed (archived) that two of Chukwuma Soludo’s Mayors were caught with N750 million cash each.

FINDINGS: In October 2024, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo swore in 21 local government chairpersons referred to as mayors. The Nigerian Fact-Checkers’ Coalition found no reports confirming such an arrest, and the Anambra State Police Command said the claim is false. Police Spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga informed the coalition that police patrol groups across the state had not reported such an incident.

VERDICT: INCORRECT

SOURCES: Nigeria Police

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Muktar Balogun

EDITORS: David Ajikobi, Lois Ugbede & Simbiat Bakare

CLAIM 8

CLAIM: A Facebook user, Bube Africà, shared (archived) a video displaying bundles of cash, claiming in the caption that it was “election-sensitive materials” delivered for the Anambra election.

FINDINGS: A reverse image search reveals that the same video was posted on Instagram in April 2025, months before the Anambra election in November. The captions claim the bundles of cash are from Nigeria’s socialite, Obi Cubana’s birthday celebration. Also, using keyword search, we located the same video posted on Pulse Nigeria’s TikTok account. The video has been on the internet before the Anambra election.

VERDICT: INCORRECT

SOURCES: Google reverse image search, Pulse Nigeria

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Muktar Balogun

EDITORS: David Ajikobi, Lois Ugbede, Simbiat Bakare

CLAIM 7

CLAIM: An X user @Ojay147_ posted a picture of a man who sustained an injury on his head with the hashtag #anambradecides2025.

FINDINGS: An image search shows the image has been online since 2018. A TV report from Igbere TV News on June 24, 2018, shows that the picture was taken during a violent clash among members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State. The party’s deputy chairperson, Emma Otika, reportedly sustained a head injury during the attack when party executives from Dunukofia staged a protest at APGA’s state secretariat and the state House of Assembly in Awka.

VERDICT: Misleading

SOURCES: Igbere TV News, Facebook

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Fatimah Quadri

EDITOR: David Ajikobi & Simbiat Bakare

CLAIM 6

CLAIM: An X user @starvillageboy (archived link) claimed that the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) did not field any candidate in the Anambra gubernatorial election.

FINDINGS: The final report from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially lists PDP candidate Jude Ezewanfor in the Anambra governorship race. He has also appeared in multiple media interviews, sharing his plans for the state if elected.

VERDICT: Incorrect

SOURCES: INEC, TVC News

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Lademi Aborisade

EDITORS: Kemi Busari and Motunrayo Joel

CLAIM 5

CLAIM: X user, @Esteembehemoth, congratulates (archived) Governor Charles Soludo as the winner in the ongoing Anambra elections.

FINDINGS: As of 12:30 p.m. on November 8, voting is ongoing in all polling units in Anambra State. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to declare a winner for the governorship election.

VERDICT: Incorrect

SOURCES: INEC

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Pascal Ibe

EDITORS: David Ajikobi & Simbiat Bakare

CLAIM 4

CLAIM: A Facebook user, Ogechukwu Akwaeze, claimed that the local government chairperson of Anambra East, Ifeanyi Chinweze, visited Community Development Primary School, Umueri Ward 2, Unit 003, accompanied by armed men to disrupt the election and intimidate voters.

FINDINGS: CJID observer Grace Nnoruka informed NFC that the LGA chairperson visited some polling units in the area. She also confirmed the presence of police vans in the polling unit but noted there was no form of intimidation. The observer stated that the LG chairperson and the police arrived at different times but departed almost simultaneously. Images from Arise TV confirm the peaceful conduct of the election at the polling unit.

VERDICT: Misleading

SOURCES: NFC observer, Arise TV

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

EDITORS: Simbiat Bakare & Lois Ugbede

CLAIM 3

CLAIM: A TikTok user, Nigeria Undivided shared a video showing a group of women being helped to thumbprint on a ballot paper, claiming it was recorded in Anambra on November 8.

FINDINGS: A key frame analysis of the video revealed that it was originally shared on X in 2023 by user @ThatVyktur, who alleged election rigging in the South East during the general election. The video is therefore not recent.

VERDICT: INCORRECT

SOURCES: X (formerly Twitter)

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACTCHECK AUTHOR: Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

EDITORS: Kemi Busari and Motunrayo Joel

CLAIM: 2

CLAIM: An X user, @Tkoy2025, claimed (archived) that there is massive vote-buying ongoing in Anambra State by APGA and APC.

FINDINGS: Two journalists covering the election, Chingorom Ugwu of PREMIUM TIMES and Mustapha Usman of the ICIR, confirmed witnessing vote-buying in multiple locations. Also, PREMIUM TIMES’ early report indicates that vote-buying is rampant.

VERDICT: Correct

SOURCES: Premium Times, Journalists

DATE: 8/11/2025

FACT-CHECK AUTHOR: Pascal Ibe

EDITORS: Motunrayo Joel and Kemi Busari

