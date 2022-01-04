Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

— 1 min read

Residents of Magodo Estate, Shangisha, in Ikosi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, were locked outside their gates on Tuesday morning.

This incident is similar to a lockdown that occurred barely three weeks ago when residents resisted the Adeyiga family seeking to reclaim the entire community following a Supreme Court ruling.

Our correspondent, who paid a visit to the second gate of the estate, observed several residents and visitors stranded outside. Some of them were visibly agitated about the matter and had been waiting outside the gate for several hours.

A tired Olakunle Ahmed, who had an appointment to catch, told our correspondent that he had been outside the gate since 8am.

“I have been here since 8 am. They said they locked the gate because of their normal omonile matter. Everyone is aware of what is going on.”

At about 10:30 am, the second gate was opened as residents and visitors formed a queue to gain access into the estate. A quick check at the main gate showed it had opened.

Legal Adviser of the Magodo Residents Association Tunji Abdulhammed said that the residents did not have peace of mind seeing members of the Nigerian Police Force around the estate. He told The ICIR on the telephone that this was a means of drawing the government’s attention.

“I am not present at the moment, but what I was told is that the Police are still around and they (residents) are not at rest and that is why they are doing that. The Police, which came the last time, have not left and people are not comfortable with it. We want to draw the attention of the government to it.

“It could be a protest or a lockdown. Lockdown can be part of the protest. Protest is a general word for it but we can use other means like carry placards,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) recently declared the invasion of Magodo Phase 2 Estate in the Shangisha area of the state as illegal.

Onigbanjo said the High Court of Lagos was not aware of the development, adding that those found culpable of the invasion would be prosecuted.