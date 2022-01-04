29.1 C
Abuja

Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Magodo
Residents locked outside the gates again. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

Related

1min read

Residents of Magodo Estate, Shangisha, in Ikosi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, were locked outside their gates on Tuesday morning.

This incident is similar to a lockdown that occurred barely three weeks ago when  residents resisted the Adeyiga family seeking to reclaim the entire community following a Supreme Court ruling.

Our correspondent, who paid a visit to the second gate of the estate, observed several residents and visitors stranded outside. Some of them were visibly agitated about the matter and had been waiting outside the gate for several hours.

Magodo residents stranded at the second gate. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

A tired Olakunle Ahmed, who had an appointment to catch, told our correspondent that he had been outside the gate since 8am.

“I have been here since 8 am. They said they locked the gate because of their normal omonile matter. Everyone is aware of what is going on.”

At about 10:30 am, the second gate was opened as residents and visitors formed a queue to gain access into the estate. A quick check at the main gate showed it had opened.

 

Magodo
Magodo main gate reopened in the morning before 11 am. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_ICIR

Legal Adviser of the Magodo Residents Association Tunji Abdulhammed said that the residents did not have peace of mind seeing members of the Nigerian Police Force around the estate. He told The ICIR on the telephone that this was a means of drawing the government’s attention.

- Advertisement -

“I am not present at the moment, but what I was told is that the Police are still around and they (residents) are not at rest and that is why they are doing that. The Police, which came the last time, have not left and people are not comfortable with it. We want to draw the attention of the government to it.

“It could be a protest or a lockdown. Lockdown can be part of the protest. Protest is a general word for it but we can use other means like carry placards,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) recently declared the invasion of Magodo Phase 2 Estate in the Shangisha area of the state as illegal.

Onigbanjo said the High Court of Lagos was not aware of the development, adding that those found culpable of the invasion would be prosecuted.

Website

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Email tips to [email protected]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

Residents of Magodo Estate, Shangisha, in Ikosi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos...
National News

Nigerian political parties reject direct primaries

THE INTER-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) - the umbrella body of registered political parties in...
News

Nigeria ranks 7th in 2021 Africa Visa Openness Index

  NIGERIA has been ranked 7th among top 10 countries offering visa-free entries for visitors,...
Media Opportunities

WAN-IFRA offers 2022 WIN Africa Leadership Accelerator Program

THE World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is inviting interested women applicants...
National News

Interesting facts about late Bashir Tofa

A FORMER presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought (Part 1)

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

US, China, Russia, France, UK pledge to prevent nuclear war

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly...

2023: Shehu Sani pushes for Kaduna governorship race with 12-point agenda

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerian political parties reject direct primaries

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.