Abuja

Man arrested at PH airport with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms

Crime
Bankole Abe
Bankole Abe
Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers state with Cocaine packed in condoms Photo credit: NDLEA

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He was arrested for bringing into Nigeria 117 parcels of cocaine concealed in extra-large latex condoms packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, April 9.

According to the NDLEA, “The suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America on April 2 for Sao Paulo, Brazil and from Sao Paulo, he came to Nigeria on Friday, April 7, on board a Qatar Airways flight in search of his long-lost Nigerian father whom he called Omini.”

Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers state with Cocaine packed in condomsPhoto credit: NDLEA
Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, who was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with cocaine packed in condoms
Photo credit: NDLEA

In the same vein, the NDLEA said its operatives at Tincan seaport in Lagos intercepted 110 parcels of colorado, a strain of cannabis weighing 55kg, hidden in a container marked MSCU 4972769 from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

According to the anti-narcotic agency, the illicit consignment was discovered in a container bearing five units of used vehicles during a joint examination of the cargo by the NDLEA and other port stakeholders.

“The seizure was part of a total of 1,559.3 kilograms (1.5 tons) of the psychoactive substance seized during interdiction operations in five states in the past week.|

“While two suspects: Nura Ibrahim, 40, and Habibu Sadiq, 38, were arrested with 120 blocks of cannabis weighing 148.7kg along Zaria-Kano road, Kano, on Sunday 2nd April,” the agency added.

The NDLEA further disclosed that not less than 418.5kg of the same substance and a Sienna space bus used in conveying it were recovered on Thursday, April 6, at a notorious drug hub, Patey, in Lagos Island, Lagos.

Bankole Abe
