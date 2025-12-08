back to top

Mixed reactions trail release of 100 abducted Niger schoolchildren

News
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area, Niger state. Photo by IFEANYI IMMANUEL BAKWENYE / AFP
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

NIGERIANS have reacted to the release of 100 of the schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State on November 21, 2025.  

The Federal Government announced the children’s freedom on Sunday, December 7.

Armed bandits rode into the remote community around 2:00 a.m. and spent about three hours moving through the school dormitories. A total of 315 people were reportedly taken, that is 303 students and 12 teachers.

Security personnel and local hunters launched a search operation across the surrounding forests to track down the gunmen. Within the first 24 hours, 50 students successfully fled from their abductors and were safely reunited with their families.

Despite this, 265 others, comprising 253 children, and 12 teachers were held by the gunmen. The ICIR reported how the children’s family and the entire Papiri community have been in tears over the incident.

With the release of 100 pupils, 165 others are still in custody

Nigerians have reacted to the release of the 100 pupils. An X user, @ikwueze_okezie, wrote: “Same English since 2015. God will do this, God will do that. God will not come down and tell your politicians to stop politicking for 365 days for four years. 100 girls released, no single arrest. Same script on repeat. Tomorrow, another set will be taken.”

@MarkDeBonen shared his thought: “Shame. They weren’t available to prevent their kidnapping in the first place. Nigeria secures release of 100 schoolchildren abducted from Catholic School after weeks in captivity.”

@SunnyolOFFICIAL wrote: “Federal Government secure release of over 100 schoolchildren abducted in Niger State. Without proper accountability, or did they think they owe not the public explanations?”

@A__yabo felicitated with the children and their families. “Congratulations, Nigerians. This is something to celebrate. This proves we have a competent government that’s ready to secure the lives of its citizens. Now, I hope the terrorists that committed the crime are neutralised, Nigeria is surely going to win the war against terrorism.”
@GeorgeUwaifo shared the same thoughts. He wrote: “Great. Hope they get checked into the hospital and counseled. How about the abductors?”
For @Lanister, it doesn’t matter how the rescue was carried out, “I am simply glad they are back home to their loved ones,” she stated.

