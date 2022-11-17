32.1 C
Abuja

N4.8bn contract fraud: Oyo anti-graft agency arrests civil servants, retirees

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
Seyi Makinde
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TOP civil servants and retirees have been arrested and detained by the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) over an alleged N4.8 billion contract fraud.

OYACA chairman Eni Esan disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Esan, the detained civil servants are officials of Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OSRMA).

She alleged that the suspects perpetrated the alleged fraud through three private companies, which failed to deliver projects the N4.8 billion was budgeted for in 2018.

“OYACA was able to discover this fraud despite concealment by the affected top officials to thwart the investigation exercise,” she said.

“The fraud involved the payment of a humongous amount of money in the sum of N4.8 billion to three companies yet to show up for investigation in spite of our invitations.”

She added that the agency is working with the companies to recoup the money paid into their accounts for supplies not made to date.

- Advertisement -

“OYACA makes bold to say that the law is no respecter of persons and everyone who has any form of connection with the matter will be dealt with according to the law,” Esan stressed.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Nigeria has 133m people living in ‘multidimentional’ poverty, 86m in North – Report

THE Federal government has disclosed that 133 million people in the country, representing 63...
Environment

Estates of Death? How property developers use Dangote Refinery to lure potential home owners despite future health hazards

By Semiu OKANLAWON Rather than seek to move farther away from what is patently an...
News

2023: Again, Tinubu denies ‘Islamisation’ agenda

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has once again cleared...
National News

Construction of dams will mitigate flooding – Delta commissioner

DELTA State Commissioner of Information Charles Aniagwu has said the introduction of in-land waterway...
Conflict and Security

Terror alert: Ghana apologises over advisory warning against travel to Abuja

THE Ghanaian government has denied issuing an advisory to warn its citizens against non-essential...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria has 133m people living in ‘multidimentional’ poverty, 86m in North – Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.