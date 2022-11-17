N4.8bn contract fraud: Oyo anti-graft agency arrests civil servants, retirees

TOP civil servants and retirees have been arrested and detained by the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) over an alleged N4.8 billion contract fraud.

OYACA chairman Eni Esan disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Esan, the detained civil servants are officials of Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OSRMA).

She alleged that the suspects perpetrated the alleged fraud through three private companies, which failed to deliver projects the N4.8 billion was budgeted for in 2018.

“OYACA was able to discover this fraud despite concealment by the affected top officials to thwart the investigation exercise,” she said.

“The fraud involved the payment of a humongous amount of money in the sum of N4.8 billion to three companies yet to show up for investigation in spite of our invitations.”

She added that the agency is working with the companies to recoup the money paid into their accounts for supplies not made to date.

“OYACA makes bold to say that the law is no respecter of persons and everyone who has any form of connection with the matter will be dealt with according to the law,” Esan stressed.