Farmers in Oyo State seek timely support in new planting season

By Ibukun EMIOLA

SMALLHOLDER farmers in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State are seeking government’s timely intervention and support to ensure bumper harvests in 2021.

The farmers called for the intervention on Tuesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

One of them, Alimotu Sulaiman from Iseyin Local Government Area, said for there to be sufficient produce in 2021, government needed to provide support for farmers now.

She noted that the majority of those who benefited from government’s various interventions programmes in agriculture in the past were not farmers.

“We kept getting promises from government which pledged to support farmers in 2020, but it amounted to nothing till the rains stopped and the planting season ended.

“We don’t want the same thing to happen this planting season as there is still time to help the farmers now,’’ Sulaiman said.

Another smallholder farmer in Saki East Local Government Area Tade Ogundipe said whatever help and support the government wanted to give farmers should be done now.

“After the end of April, any support given to farmers is a waste and a total failure for the planting season.

“Timely intervention is what the farmers need to ensure continuous food production.

“Giving farmers seedlings, fertilisers and so on when the rains have started is a waste, as these things are needed before the commencement of the rains.

“In the past, many people received seedlings and fertilisers after the rains had started, but could not use them as they were received at the wrong time and not useful for the planting season,’’ Ogundipe said.

Musilatu Ashiru, also from Saki East LGA said, “We know that this present administration has a lot of support to give to farmers and we are praying to be among the beneficiaries in any form it takes.” (NAN)