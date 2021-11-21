NAFDAC confiscates suspected unhealthy cereals worth over N60 million 

— 2mins read
THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has confiscated packs of suspected unhealthy cereals worth over N60 million in the course of its ongoing raids across the country.
NAFDAC Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye who disclosed this during a news briefing at the weekend in Lagos, said the unwholesome products could be dangerous to the health of infants.
While advising the public to be more vigilant and to report any suspicious activities relating to fake food items and drugs, she explained that the products in question were already removed from their original packs and repackaged in transparent nylon.
“In the nationwide raid which commenced in July 2021, seven trucks conveying 4,578 cartons of various unlabelled, transparent nylon packed cereals worth over 60 million naira were confiscated by the agency,” Adeyeye said.
“Sources of these various falsely packed cereals and dairy products cannot be verified and, therefore, NAFDAC cannot guarantee the safety of the products for consumption.”
She added that during one of the agency’s operations, “a suspect declared that the CocoPops, CornFlakes and Oats being displayed for sale in transparent nylons were sourced from LAWMA waste disposal trucks before repackaging into transparent nylons.”
At the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC officials raided two warehouses where large quantities of banned drugs including 10 cartons of Tafradol (Tramadol 225mg) were found.
She identified the owner who is currently at large as Chuka (Akuamia).
The contraband was worth over N3 billion, she said.
“It is pertinent to mention that any strength above 100mg not registered is banned due to its deleterious effects on vital organs of the body such as the central nervous system and the brain,” Adeyeye added.
According to her, over 20 truckloads of the unwholesome products were evacuated from the two locations. The products, she noted, were stored at temperatures above 40oc which ordinarily would affect its active ingredients
NAFDAC is responsible for regulating foods, drugs and related products in the country.
The agency is mandated to ensure that the masses are protected against substandard food products and fake drugs and it carries out its regulatory functions with support from security agencies.
Nevertheless, the agency lacks offices across the 36 states of the federation.
Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC has embarked on raids of markets and supermarkets ahead of the festive season.
“We solicit the cooperation of the public, corporate bodies, religious leaders, traditional rulers, health practitioners, gentlemen of the press and all stakeholders in our effort to rid the nation of fake and unwholesome products.
“The counterfeiters are not spirits, they live among us and flaunt their ill-gotten and blood money. To assist us, please report to the nearest NAFDAC office in your neighbourhood, town, or city across the country.
“Consumers are hereby enjoined to ‘shine their eyes’ when making purchases of products and should not patronise roadside and street vendors,” she told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Email address: [email protected] Twitter handle: @OluAdanikin
