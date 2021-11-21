NAFDAC confiscates suspected unhealthy cereals worth over N60 million 

— 2 mins read

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has confiscated packs of suspected unhealthy cereals worth over N60 million in the course of its ongoing raids across the country.

NAFDAC Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye who disclosed this during a news briefing at the weekend in Lagos, said the unwholesome products could be dangerous to the health of infants.

While advising the public to be more vigilant and to report any suspicious activities relating to fake food items and drugs, she explained that the products in question were already removed from their original packs and repackaged in transparent nylon.

“In the nationwide raid which commenced in July 2021, seven trucks conveying 4,578 cartons of various unlabelled, transparent nylon packed cereals worth over 60 million naira were confiscated by the agency,” Adeyeye said.